Nollywood actress and television host, Nancy Isime, is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable movie stars in the industry and it is not hard to see why.

The model and media personality, whose blonde low cut has become her signature look, has won a lot of hearts with her on-screen talents.

The actress knows how to slay.

Source: Instagram

However, that isn't the only thing people love about the vibrant movie star. Over the years, Nancy has proven herself worthy of the tag, 'fashion icon'.

A brief trip to her Instagram page shows beautifully put-together styles by the actress and she happens to kill it in all of these photos.

While there are some celebrities notorious for their epic fails on the red carpet, with Nancy Isime, it is always a hit!

Below are twelve times the actress proved she was born to slay:

1. In this green ensemble

2. On hosting duties in this jaw-dropping number

3. Host with the most!

4. Vibrant in pink

5. Nothing wrong with being a little extra

6. This emerald green dress is everything!

7. Defying gender norms in this white ensemble

8. Looking glorious in red flowy dress

9. Shimmery in gold

10. Nancy slayed in this bedazzled gorgeous black dress.

11. Flaunting her fit body in this fitted jumpsuit with structured sleeves

12. Golden girl

Source: Legit Newspaper