Top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello is one of Nollywood's favourite and apart from dropping chart topping movies a quick sweep through her Instagram page shows the mum of two also excels in the fashion department.

Funke's style is versatile and the filmmaker with the help of her team, she rocks every outfit effortlessly.

Legit.ng has put together photos of the Nollywood star making fashion statements in different styles and colours of dresses.

Actress Funke Akindele is one of Nollywood's favourite stars Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

1. Pink Lady

Pink has never looked so hot and pleasing. We love how simple yet stylish the gown looks on Funke. The opening from the ankle up to the knee level is just the right amount of skin.

2. Mellow Yellow

This picture of the actress is the literal representation of sunshine on a sunny day. She has a thing for finding the right styles that fit her frame and we love it!

3. Cinderella

Funke didn't lose a shoe but we lost our breath for a few minutes with this photo of her in this breathtaking gown.

The colour also suits the actress and her glowing skin.

4. Boss Lady

Everything about this photo is beautiful. From the detailed dress itself, to the hair and makeup, this is one look the actress pulled off so easily.

5. Snow White

The filmmaker ate this look and left no crumbs. Unlike black, white is not all that easy to pull off, one mismatch and the outfit looks tackf.

We are glad her glam team pulled a good one with this gorgeous piece.

6. Little Black Dress

Everyone need a little black dress in their wardrobe, it is one outfit that never goes wrong regardless of how you decide to wear it.

Funke served legs in this look and the fabric of the dress is so lush to die for.

7. Polka Wrap

A wrap dress works well to accentuate and flaunt curves and that's exactly what this hot mama of two pulled off with this look.

A great shoe is as important as the outfit itself.

8. Pepper Dem

This particular photo got fans of the actress gushing all over her on social media and we actually see why.

The details off the dress, thigh high opening? Give the queen her crown please.

9. Blue us away

This is a chic way to show up at any venue as a boss lady. It has a vintage feel to it with the waist defining belt.

The actress is one of those people who will look good in any outfit, trust us!

10. Green with envy

If we call her princess Funke, that won't be far fetched right? There's something about wearing less that always speaks volumes.

It is safe to say that the actress will literally pull off any gown regardless of the style.

