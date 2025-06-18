Waymo looks to test its self-driving cars in New York

Human drivers will remain at the wheel in Waymo self-driving cars once the path is cleared for a test phase of operations in New York City. Photo: Eric Thayer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Source: AFP

Google-owned Waymo on Wednesday said it has applied for a permit to start testing its self-driving cars in New York City, a first for the Big Apple.

Waymo's autonomous vehicles have become part of the everyday landscape in a growing number of US cities, serving as safe transport options, tourist attractions, and symbols of a not-so-distant future.

Waymo plans to begin operating a small fleet of autonomous vehicles in Manhattan next month, with human drivers at the wheel until regulators allow otherwise, a spokesperson told AFP.

Waymo operations in New York, once properly permitted, will be in a test phase, according to the company.

Waymo first ventured into New York in late 2021, but did not let its cars operate autonomously then either.

New York State law limits the use of autonomous cars to testing and does not allow Waymo to offer the kind of robotaxi services it provides in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Austin, a Waymo spokesperson said.

New York officials said they are making safety a priority "which is why we have put in place safeguards and conditions for any type of autonomous vehicle to ensure that this technology is deployed appropriately."

Founded in 2009, Waymo now has a fleet of 1,500 vehicles and provides more than 250,000 paid rides a week in the United States.

Waymo plans to launch its robotaxi service in Atlanta this summer, followed by Miami and Washington in 2026.

The collapse of Waymo's main competitor, Cruise -- due to high costs and following poor crisis management in response to a San Francisco accident -- has propelled Waymo to market leadership.

Amazon subsidiary Zoox has a few dozen prototype vehicles on the road, and is not planning its first commercial launch until later this year in Las Vegas.

As for Tesla, it has promised to debut its robotaxi service on Sunday in Austin, Texas, after several postponements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: AFP