A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and a group, Egalitarian Mission for Africa, are having a legal dispute in court over the former's citizenship status

The determination of the matter could have serious implications for the former vice president's political future

However, Atiku who served as the presidential candidate of the PDP in 2029, has told the court why it should not dismiss the case

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja will on September 27 commence a hearing of a case challenging the citizenship of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

The suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/177/2019, was filed by a group, the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa.

Daily Nigerian reported that the judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo on Thursday, June 23, fixed the date (September 27) for the trial after the counsel for the group, Oladimeji, told the court that he was not prepared for the trial because he only learnt a day before that the case would commence the next day.

He said he was earlier informed that the case was to come up for hearing on September 20.

Justice Ekwo then adjourned till September 27 for haring but, told the plaintiff that it would be the last adjournment.

The Egalitarian Mission alleged that Atiku was born in Cameroon

The Nation reported that Egalitarian Mission had filed the suit in 2019 to challenge Atiku’s eligibility to contest for president, arguing that he a born in Cameroon and not Nigeria.

Other defendants in the suit are the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Atiku Abubakar fights back

Vanguard reported that Atiku, however, has asked the court, to dismiss the suit.

He challenged the claims he was a citizen of Cameroon, pointing out that he is a Nigerian from Adamawa state

The politician faulted the legality of the group to challenge his nationality.

