The Lagos state chapter of the PDP has been torn apart following a court ruling which sacked its chairman, Engr. Deji Doherty

The Lagos state high court also reinstated Dr Adegbola Dominic as the Lagos chairman of the opposition party

While Dominic said he is ready to resume following the court ruling, Doherty boasted that the court ruling cannot stand, implying it will be appealed

Lagos state - Engr. Deji Doherty, the chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been sacked by the state high court.

The court has also reinstated Dr Adegbola Dominic as the chairman of the opposition party in Lagos, Daily Trust reported.

There is a fresh crisis in the Lagos state chapter of the PDP following the court judgement that sacked the state chairman, Engr. Deji Doherty. Photo credit: Adedeji Doherty

Legit.ng gathers that the court agreed with the argument of Dominic who had taken the PDP to court that there was no vacancy in the party.

Dominic had challenged the special congress of the party that was held in November 2019, saying he remained the substantive chairman having succeeded the former chairman who resigned from the party, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Oyekan Abdullahi held the preliminary objection filed by the defendants lacked merit and dismissed them.

Abdullahi ruled that Dominic was duly appointed to serve out the term of his predecessor who resigned.

Dominic ready to take over

Speaking with Daily Trust, Dominic on Wednesday, June 23, said he was ready to take over the affairs of the party with immediate effect.

He added that the verdict had clearly stated that there was no vacancy in the party in the first place.

Dominic also said he was in talks with security agencies with a view to fast-track his resumption as the state chairman by Friday, June 25.

Doherty reacts to judgement

However, Doherty has that the verdict that reinstated Dominic as the state chairman did not have any merit and so could not hold.

He stated that the party has a 14-day window to appeal the judgement, insisting that he remained the chairman and that he just finished the state working committee meeting.

Doherty added that the PDP's national secretariat will study the judgement when served and act appropriately.

He said Dominic has nothing to take over as the PDP's national leadership does not recognize him as the Lagos state chairman.

Factional PDP group suspends former Lagos chairman Aeroland

Meanwhile, the crisis rocking the Lagos chapter of the PDP took another twist on Monday, June 21, as the party's former state chairman, Segun Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland, was suspended.

Adewale’s suspension was announced by the chairman of Alimosho local government area of the party, Alhaji Solagbade Abbas.

Legit.ng gathered that the party, in a statement by Abbas, said it took the decision to suspend Adewale following the recommendation of the executive and disciplinary committee of Ward M1 in Alimosho local government.

APC moles has hijacked Lagos PDP - Aeroland

Meanwhile, Adewale has said his purported suspension is a baseless and unscrupulous attempt to militate against all genuine moves to break the manacles of perpetual infiltration of the party's ranks in the state by All Progressives Congress (APC) moles working assiduously to stall PDP's victory at polls.

He faulted the suspension allegedly instigated by a group of individuals within his party, barely a month to the local council polls.

Adewale said the purported suspension did not conform with the constitutional provisions as it is enshrined therein that he should be heard on any allegations levelled against him.

