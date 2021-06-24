Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Dima Okojie, is no doubt a fashion lover and continues to influence fans with her style

The movie star’s social media page has become a safe haven for fellow fashion lovers to explore and be inspired

Legit.ng has gathered some of the actress’ gorgeous photos that put her in the lead in the fashion race among Nigerian celebs

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Being in the spotlight entails many things and one of them is knowing the right outfit that fits every occasion and rocking it perfectly.

Sometimes, these celebs have a team of people working with them to enable them to shine at events, but not all of them have excelled at it.

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Dima Okojie, is one star who is a delight to see on our TV screens, not just for her talent or her glowing brown skin but also for how she warms the eyes with her statement outfits.

Different stylish shades of actress Ini Dima Okojie. Photos: @inidimaokojie

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Not many Nigerian celebrities have been able to make their social media pages a sort of catalogue for fashion lovers but Ini Dima obviously doesn’t fall into this category.

The film star not only showcases her love for fashion, but she also lives it. Legit.ng has decided to shine the spotlight on different times Ini Dima gave fans fashion goals in either casual outfits or to big events.

See below:

1. All black everything

2. Chanelling her inner Daisy Buchanan by giving Great Gatsby vibes

3. Thinking of stylishly rocking a white shirt? Here's how

4. Effortlessly chic

5. Say what?

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

6. Pretty in pink

7. Girls just wanna have fun

8. Black Barbie doll

9. Asoebi slayer

10. What's a style post without denim?

Nice one.

Eniola Badmus gives plus-sized fashion goals

In Nigeria, popular actress Eniola Badmus has been called numerous names online and trolled by critics on social media for being plus-sized.

Well, this hasn’t deterred her and she continues to live her life on her own terms. One thing that is noticeable about the movie star is how she doesn’t limit her choice of outfit to things that would hide her curves but instead embraces them and even rocks figure-hugging attires.

Eniola is obviously a lover of fashion going by the statement pieces she rocks from time to time and she no doubt inspires her plus-sized fans on how to be confident with their choice of clothing.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng