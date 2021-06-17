Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, is not only known for her on-screen talent but has also gained attention for her size

Sometimes this attention is not always positive but she appears to be skilled in handling trolls especially with her confidence

Eniola is a fashionista in her own right and has never been caught unfresh as she inspired her plus-sized fans on how to dress

Fashion is an important part of the entertainment industry. However, over the years, the media has contributed to influencing fans on how to view fashion and what is the ideal body type.

This obviously doesn’t cover everybody and some celebrities have stood out and been able to carve a niche for themselves when it comes to dressing up unique body sizes.

In Nigeria for instance, popular actress Eniola Badmus has been called numerous names online and trolled by critics on social media for being plus-sized.

Eniola Badmus continues to give fans fashion goals. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Well, this hasn’t deterred her and she continues to live her life on her own terms. One thing that is noticeable about the movie star is how she doesn’t limit her choice of outfit to things that would hide her curves but instead embraces them and even rocks figure-hugging attires.

Eniola is obviously a lover of fashion going by the statement pieces she rocks from time to time and she no doubt inspires her plus-sized fans on how to be confident with their choice of clothing.

Today, Legit.ng has gathered some photos of the actress giving fans fashion goals. See below:

1. Black belle:

2. A pretty black lady in a short dress:

3. A maxi dress never looked better:

4. Looking like a million bucks:

5. I want it, I rock it:

6. A boss and more:

7. Chilling in the city:

8. Owambe ready:

Nice one.

Lovely photos of actor Bolanle Ninalowo stylishly rocking traditional outfits

The Yoruba traditional attire, popularly called buba, sokoto and agbada has a rich feel on anyone who decides to wear it. The complete ensemble is worn on very special occasions mostly by Yoruba men.

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo at 41 is a style icon who at different times has rocked the complete ensemble or just the top and trousers. Guess what? He delivered.

Legit.ng has gathered some photos of the actor looking dapper in different styles of traditional outfits.

Source: Legit