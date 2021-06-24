Northern elders under the Arewa Consultative Forum say they are totally committed to one Nigeria

The elders stated that they won't toe the line of some groups in southern Nigeria to ask for a separate country

The forum noted that the north is facing more germane problems at the moment, and would rather work for a unified Nigeria

Kaduna - The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), on Thursday, June 23 said it will not ask for a separate country out of Nigeria like some Igbo and Yoruba groups are doing with agitation for Biafra and Oduduwa Republic.

The comment was made by the secretary-general of the forum, Murtala Aliyu, at the ACF National Executive Council meeting.

The Audu Ogbeh-led ACF say they are committed to one Nigeria. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Fully committed to one Nigeria

Daily Sun newspaper quoted Aliyu as saying:

“North will not ask for a separate republic as it is being done in the southeast and in the west by IPOB and Igboho. We are going to work for a united Nigeria and that is what we stand for.”

Nigerians need to work together

The Guardian newspaper reports that the ACF said the north would fight for the unity of the country.

According to the group, what Nigerians need is to synergise and fight insecurity.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the ACF on Sunday, June 20 supported the position of southeast governors and other leaders in Igbo land insisting on a united country.

The northern leaders also commended their southeast counterparts for distancing the region from secessionist calls by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

The apex northern sociocultural group said Nigeria is better off united.

Recall that southeast leaders disowned the secessionist activities of IPOB and other pro-Biafran agitators, saying the groups don't speak for the Igbo.

The leaders which include governors, federal lawmakers, elders, traditional and religious leaders in the region, affirmed their commitment to one united Nigeria.

The decision was taken after a closed-door security meeting at the Enugu state government house.

