After disassociating themselves from secessionist groups, southeast leaders are now getting support from other regions

Leaders in northern Nigeria say the southeast leaders have done well by distancing themselves from secession

Niger Delta leaders also said the move by their counterparts in the southeast is commendable and should be applauded

FCT, Abuja - Leaders of thought in both northern and southern Nigeria on Sunday, June 20 supported the position of southeast governors and other leaders in Igbo land insisting on a united country and distancing the region from secessionist calls by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Declaring support for the southeast leaders stance, the apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), and its counterpart in the south-south zone, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) said Nigeria is better off united.

Groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra continue to advocate for the secession of Igbos from Nigeria. Photo credit: Stefano Montesi-Corbis

ACF spokesman, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, told the Leadership newspaper:

“If there is an ethnic group that has benefited from a united Nigeria, it is the Igbo.If they spearhead the breakup of Nigeria, they will generate a lot of hatred from those who love Nigeria and want it to remain united. They will have to leave.”

On its part, PANDEF said it backed the resolution of the southeast governors and leaders to condemn IPOB’s activities.

Spokesman of PANDEF, Hon Ken Robinson, said:

“The position of the political leaders in the southeast cannot be faulted. We agree that there are situations in the country that are completely avoidable, the discrimination, biases, and injustices, it is glaring but we don’t think, as leaders, that going our different ways is the answer.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard newspaper reports that southeast governors have called on northern governors and others to protect their people leaving in northern Nigeria.

The chairman of South East Governors Forum, Engr David Umahi made the call immediately after the meeting of southeast leaders held on Saturday, June 19 in Enugu.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that southeast leaders disowned the secessionist activities of IPOB and other pro-Biafran agitators, saying the groups don't speak for the Igbo.

The leaders which include governors, federal lawmakers, elders, traditional and religious leaders in the region, affirmed their commitment to one united Nigeria.

The decision was taken after a closed-door security meeting at the Enugu state government house.

Recall that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state recently assured that Igbos won't secede away from Nigeria.

The governor, however, stated that what Igbo people want in the country, is not to be treated as second-class citizens.

Governor Uzodimma made the statement on Wednesday, June 17 when he welcomed the House of Representatives committee on constitution amendment led by the deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase to Imo state.

