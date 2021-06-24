Nigeria’s minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the federal government is justified to suspend Twitter

Mohammed stated that the ban on the social media site has opened up an opportunity to resourceful Nigerians in the tech industry

Representatives of the federal government have commenced discussions with the microblogging platform over the suspension of its operations in the country

FCT - Abuja - Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s minister of information and culture, has urged Nigerians to develop a microblogging application that will replace Twitter in the country.

Mohammed made the statement on Wednesday, June 23, when he appeared before a House of Representatives committee in Abuja to defend the decision of the federal government to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria, according to OAK TV.

The minister of information encourages homegrown apps

Mohammed advised Nigerians to take advantage of the ban on Twitter to develop their own app which will be patronised by citizens.

The minister said:

“I think this is a very good opportunity for our very resourceful Nigerians to also look at how they can have an app that can replace Twitter.''

He also advised Nigerians to stop using BVN to access Twitter. Mohammed said those using BVN stand the risk of exposing their data.

The minister said:

''My advice to anybody using VPN is to stop it because when you use VPN it exposes your entire data, including your bank account.''

House of Reps intervenes in FG vs Twitter feud

The Punch reported that the speaker of the House of Representatives has given its committees on communications; Justice; Information and Culture; and National Security and Intelligence, 10 days to investigate the ban placed on Twitter by the federal government.

Gbajabiamila said the leadership of the House had resolved to intervene in the decision that had pitched Nigerian Twitter users against the government.

Presidency reacts to ECOWAS court ruling

Meanwhile, the presidency has said Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, will study the report and advice the federal government on what to do about the ECOWAS court ruling regarding the prosecution of violators of the ban on Twitter.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made the statement on Wednesday, June 23, at the presidential villa in Abuja, Arise TV reported.

Adesina also confirmed that the microblogging platform has already started having discussions with the Nigerian government.

