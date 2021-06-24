The presidency has reacted to the ECOWAS court order restraining the federal government from prosecuting any Nigerian for using Twitter

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, explains what the attorney-general of the federation will do about the judgment

The ban on the use of Twitter in the country has been condemned by the international community

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has said Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, will study the report and advice the federal government on what to do about the ECOWAS court ruling regarding the prosecution of violators of the ban on Twitter.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made the statement on Wednesday, June 23, at the presidential villa in Abuja, Arise TV reported.

Adesina said:

“The attorney-general of the federation is going to study that report, and then he’ll advise the government on the way forward.''

Presidency confirms FG's discussions with Twitter

According to The Cable, the presidential aide confirmed that the committee made up of ministers set up to engage Twitter over its suspension has commenced work.

He said:

“The committee set up by the president to engage with Twitter is actually holding a meeting about now, or it will hold a meeting this afternoon (Wednesday) towards engaging with Twitter.’’

The ECOWAS court judgment

Legit.ng recalls that the ECOWAS had issued an order restraining President Muhammadu Buhari administration from prosecuting any Nigerian for using Twitter.

The court issued the order on Tuesday, June 22, following the suit filed against the government by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 176 concerned Nigerians over the Twitter ban in the country.

SERAP disclosed via its Facebook page that the interim injunction issued by the court stated that the government should obey the order pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

