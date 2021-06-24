The Ebonyi state government is surely not willing to take the recent deaths of its officials lightly

In light of this, the governor, Dave Umahi, on Thursday, June 24, declared that there will be a three-day prayer session across the state

Governor Umahi urged citizens in the state to make sure they live their lives well while they have the opportunity

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ebonyi - Following the deaths of Fidelis Nweze and Uche Okah, two Ebonyi commissioners in a space of two months, the governor, Dave Umahi, has called for a three-day prayer session across the state.

The session, according to a statement issued by the special assistant to Umahi on media and publicity, Francis Nwaeze, is tagged God protect our dear state and leaders, The Nation reports.

The governor referred to the late commissioners as his destiny helpers (Photo: Dave Umahi)

Source: Facebook

Nwaeze disclosed on Thursday, June 24, that the prayers will be organised by the Ebonyi chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), NAN also reported.

Speaking on the late commissioners, the governor lamented:

“The two commissioners are irreplaceable and I am saying it with all sense of sincerity, they are destiny helpers to me; while we live, let us live well."

Umahi loses commissioner for infrastructure

Earlier, the death of Nweze, the commissioner for infrastructure development in Ebonyi on Tuesday, June 22, had caused serious pain for the state government as well as indigenes.

Nweze, as confirmed by Governor Umahi, passed on on Tuesday in an Abuja hospital.

The commissioner died of injuries he sustained from an auto crash earlier in the week. As a powerful ally of Governor Umahi, Nweze was known to be the brain behind the infrastructural strides recorded in the state since the administration came on board.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Ebonyi commissioner for housing dies

Before this, the commissioner for housing in Ebonyi state, Uche Okah, was reported dead.

Ukah reportedly died on Friday, May 14, at a hospital in Abuja, where she was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

In a statement issued on Saturday, May 15, by Nwaze, Umahi commiserated with the husband of the deceased, Celestine Okah.

Umahi described the late Okah as a dependable ally in the success story of Ebonyi state under his administration.

Source: Legit