The government and people of Ebonyi has lost one of the state commissioners, Engineer Fidelis Nweze

Nweze died on Tuesday, June 22, in a hospital in Abuja where he was receiving treatment after some injuries

The late commissioner for infrastructure development served as a member of Governor Dave Umahi's cabinet for six years

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ebonyi - The death of Fidelis Nweze, the commissioner for infrastructure development in Ebonyi on Tuesday, June 22, has caused serious pain for the state government as well as indigenes.

Nweze, as confirmed by Governor Dave Umahi, passed on on Tuesday in an Abuja hospital, The Nation reports.

The death of the commissioner was confirmed by Umahi on Tuesday, June 22 (Photo: Dave Umahi)

Source: Facebook

The commissioner died of injuries he sustained from an auto crash earlier in the week.

As a powerful ally of Governor Umahi, Nweze was known to be the brain behind the infrastructural strides recorded in the state since the administration came on board.

Umahi Advocates 6 Vice Presidents for Nigeria

Meanwhile, a message had been sent to the federal government by Governor Umahi of Ebonyi. The governor claimed that the country would enjoy relative peace if it was restructured in a way that one vice-president would represent each geo-political zone.

He disclosed this when he spoke on Monday, June 14. Umahi said the adoption of six vice-presidents would be a major step towards restructuring the country. He said people had different views about restructuring.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

"My position about restructuring — for example: there are certain valid suggestions that have been made, to have six vice-presidents in the country."

Governor Uzodinma sacks Imo commissioners

In another report, the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, sacked 20 of his commissioners. The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, has sacked 20 of his commissioners.

The commissioner for information and strategy, Mbadiwe Emelumba, who spoke on behalf of the governor, told journalists that Uzodinma took the decision to enable effective governance in the state.

He disclosed that the eight members of the cabinet retained by the governor include the commissioner for finance, science and technology, health, works, information, youths and sports, women affairs, and tourism.

Source: Legit.ng News