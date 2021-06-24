It is no longer news that Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo is the candidate of APGA ahead of the Anambra election

The former Central Bank of Nigeria governor will fly the flag of the ruling party in the state in the election

Soludo, an economist, is fully entering into the murky waters of politics after several shots at the governorship seat in the past

FCT, Abuja - Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the Anambra governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 6.

Soludo, 60, will fly the flag of the ruling party in the state, after a previous attempt under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) failed.

Legit.ng lists 4 reasons why Soludo emerged as the APGA candidate in a keenly contested primary election.

1. A glorious career

Professor Soludo is not your regular politician. He has paid his dues before venturing into politics. Such an aspirant will no doubt please the delegates of any political party. Apart from his stint at Nigeria's apex bank, Soludo is also a member of the British Department for International Development's International Advisory Group and currently a member of President Muhammadu Buhari's economic team.

2. A politician without any baggage

Soludo is scandal-free. From his days at the CBN to his stint in politics, Soludo has kept his head high and maintained very high standards in terms of his politicking and interactions. The well-respected economist has also not been involved in wholesome practices and has not been indicted for corruption by any of the anti-corruption agencies in the country.

3. Governor Wille Obaino's influence

Governor Wille Obiano has come of age in politics. A former banker, Obiano has steered the ship of APGA in Anambra state well for almost a decade. The governor has kept the party together, earned the respect of chieftains, and now putting in place measures to ensure there is an effective succession plan in the party. His influence on the delegates also helped Soludo.

4. Sellable candidate

With Soludo as its candidate, APGA is definitely inching closer to victory. Soludo is a sellable candidate and will likely be accepted by major stakeholders in the state. His background as an economist will likely help too as the southeast state is in dire need of an experienced hand to kick-start a new phase for the economic revival of the commerce-driven domain.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Soludo secured 740 votes to win the APGA primary election held in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

At the primary election, Ezenwankwo Christopher polled 41 votes, ThankGod Ibe had 4 votes, while Okolo Chibuzor got seven votes.

The total number of accredited delegates who participated in the election was 795 while 792 votes were cast.

Reacting to his victory, Soludo said he hopes to use his experiences to take Anambra state to new heights.

The former CBN governor stated this in his acceptance speech after emerging the winner of the APGA's gubernatorial primary on Wednesday, June 23.

He also expressed optimism that APGA will be victorious in the election scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 6.

Source: Legit