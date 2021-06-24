Former CBN governor Charles Soludo has said he hopes to use his experiences to take Anambra state to new heights

Soludo stated this in his acceptance speech after emerging the winner of the APGA's gubernatorial primary on Wednesday, June 23

The former governor of Nigeria's apex bank expressed optimism that APGA will be victorious in the election scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 6

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Awka, Anambra state - Charles Soludo, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says he is a “poor boy” that has been favoured by God.

The former CBN governor said this during his acceptance speech on Wednesday, June 23, after winning the Anambra governorship primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Charles Soludo has reacted to his victory at the Anambra APGA governorship primary held on Wednesday, June 23. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

In the speech which he published on Facebook, Soludo noted that he decided to come home and serve his people with the wealth of experience he has acquired.

He called on members of APGA to unite to ensure the party takes Anambra state to another level, adding that he will continue on the progress made by Willie Obiano, the current governor of the state.

His words:

“To our beloved, amiable people of Anambra, I say here I come. I’m a poor boy whom God has lifted and gifted. To the glory of God, I reached the peak of my career in my 30s."

“As a poor village boy, who has been specially blessed by God, I desire to give back to society through selfless public service.

“I hope to deploy all global and national experiences, networks, as well as the local experience and knowledge as a village boy to make you proud."

The former CBN governor reiterated the need for the APGA which is the ruling party in Anambra to come together to take Anambra to new heights.

He noted that the “battle” for the Anambra governorship election on November 6 is “the Lord’s”, and expressed optimism that the party will win.

Anambra APGA primary: Soludo secures landslide victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Soludo won the Anambra governorship primary election of the APGA by securing 740 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ezenwankwo Christopher, who polled 41 votes.

The total number of accredited delegates who participated in the election was 795 while 792 votes were cast.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

With his victory at the primary, Soludo will represent APGA in the governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 6.

APC gets screening report of Anambra guber aspirants

In a related development, the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mai Mala Buni on Thursday, June 17, received the report of the screening committee for the party’s 2021 Anambra state governorship aspirants.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by the media team of the party.

The election is scheduled for Saturday, November 6 and the APC has been boasting of its chances.

Source: Legit.ng