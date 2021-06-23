Charles Soludo has emerged as the governorship candidate of APGA in the forthcoming election in Anambra state

This is as the former CBN governor secured a landslide victory in the party’s gubernatorial primary election

Soludo won the poll amid his alleged suspension from a faction of APGA which is the ruling party in the southeast state

Awka, Anambra state - Charles Soludo, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has won the Anambra governorship primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

According to The Cable, Soludo secured 740 votes to defeat Ezenwankwo Christopher who polled 41 votes, ThankGod Ibe who had 4 votes, and Okolo Chibuzor who got seven votes.

Charles Soludo has emerged Anambra APGA governorship candidate ahead of November 6 guber poll.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the total number of accredited delegates who participated in the election was 795 while 792 votes were cast.

With his victory at the primary, Soludo will represent APGA in the governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 6.

The primary election took place on Wednesday, June 23, in Awka, Anambra state capital.

Willie Obiano, Anambra state governor, and other stakeholders of the party were present at the event.

Soludo’s victory: Governor Obiano reacts

Meanwhile, Governor Obiano has congratulated the APGA candidate for his victory, The Nation reported.

He said Soludo’s emergence was a sign the party remains a united family, assuring APGA would win the November 6 poll.

Soludo’s alleged suspension

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Soludo was suspended from APGA by a faction of the party.

The Chief Jude Okeke-led national working committee of the party made the announcement on Wednesday, June 23.

The spokesperson for the faction, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, said the former CBN governor was suspended for anti-party activities. He said the decision to suspend Soludo was taken late Tuesday night, June 22, at the meeting of the party.

APC gets screening report of Anambra guber aspirants

In a related development, the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mai Mala Buni on Thursday, June 17, received the report of the screening committee for the party’s 2021 Anambra state governorship aspirants.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by the media team of the party.

The election is scheduled for Saturday, November 6 and the APC has been boasting of its chances in the forthcoming polls.

