The crisis in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has escalated ahead of the Anambra gubernatorial election

The Chief Jude Okeke-led national working committee of the party has justified the suspension of the ex-CBN governor, Chukwuma Soludo

Soludo's emergence as the governorship candidate in the coming Anambra election has been challenged by the Chief Jude Okeke-led faction

FCT, Abuja - A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has been suspended from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The Chief Jude Okeke-led national working committee of the party made the announcement on Wednesday, June 23, The Punch reported.

The spokesperson for the faction, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, said the former CBN governor was suspended for anti-party activities.

He said the decision to suspend Soludo, who is a governorship aspirant of the party, was taken late Tuesday night, June 22, at the meeting of the party.

Soludo accused of working against the party

According to The Nation, the faction accused Soludo of working against the unity of the party.

Chukwinyere dismissed the outcome of the primaries held in Awka, Anambra state, in which where Soludo emerged as the winner of the party’s ticket.

He described the whole process as a sham and an effort in futility.

Chukwinyere stated that the outcome of the primaries which produced Soludo as the party’s flag bearer was already being challenged in court

APGA faction to conduct primary on July 1

The spokesperson stated that the faction would conduct a primary election on July 1, noting that the winner of the election will be APGA's governorship candidate for the Anambra gubernatorial election.

APC gets screening report of Anambra guber aspirants

Meanwhile, the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mai Mala Buni on Thursday, June 17 received the report of the screening committee for the party’s 2021 Anambra state governorship aspirants.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by the media team of the party.

The election is scheduled for Saturday, November 6 and the APC has been boasting of its chances in the forthcoming polls.

