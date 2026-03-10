Italy’s charm and hospitality may be world-famous, but its customs rules are enforced with strict precision

Travellers should never assume that “small” infractions will be ignored, as ignorance of the law is not accepted

From duty-free limits to bans on meat, dairy, and counterfeit goods, knowing the rules before you arrive will save you fines, confiscations, and unwanted stress

Italy is celebrated for its warm hospitality, stunning landscapes, and world-class cuisine. Yet, before you can enjoy all of this, you must pass through customs.

The Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli strictly enforces border rules, and travellers should never assume that “small” infractions will be overlooked. Ignorance of the law is not a valid defence in Italy, Roafly advised.

Italy customs rules protect travellers by enforcing strict duty-free allowances and banning meat, dairy, and counterfeit goods. Photo credit: Rolf Bruderer/Marco Iacobucci/SOPA Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Red Channel vs. Green Channel

At airports such as Rome Fiumicino (FCO) or Milan Malpensa (MXP), you will face two exits:

Green Channel (Nothing to Declare): Use this only if you are within the duty-free limits. Spot checks are common, and if you are caught with excess items here, you will face fines plus tax.

Red Channel (Goods to Declare): Choose this if you are carrying more than the allowance or travelling with €10,000+ in cash.

Duty-free allowances for non-EU arrivals

If you are flying directly from outside the EU (USA, UK, Canada, UAE), these are the strict limits. Note: Alcohol and tobacco allowances apply only to travellers aged 17+.

Cigarettes: 200 cigarettes OR 100 cigarillos, 50 cigars, or 250g tobacco — each traveller must carry their own allowance.

Alcohol (Strong): 1 Litre of spirits over 22% ABV — examples include vodka and whiskey.

Alcohol (Light): 2 Litres under 22% ABV — includes fortified or sparkling wine.

Wine & Beer: 4 Litres of still wine plus 16 Litres of beer — in addition to strong/light alcohol limits.

Cash: €10,000 (or equivalent) — must be declared if equal to or exceeding this amount.

Personal Goods: €430 value for air/sea travellers, €300 for land — allowances cannot be combined.

The Big Ban: Meat, Dairy & Counterfeits

Two common traps catch travellers out:

Meat and Dairy Products: Strictly banned from non-EU countries. Items such as beef jerky, ham sandwiches, salami, cheese, yoghurt, and milk will be confiscated immediately. You may also face fines.

Counterfeit Goods: Italy fiercely protects its luxury brands like Prada, Gucci, and Versace. Bringing fake designer bags, watches, or shoes is a crime. Penalties can range from hundreds to thousands of Euros.

See the full list here.

Banned & Restricted Items List

Before packing, check this list carefully:

Banned: Meat and milk products (from non-EU), endangered species (ivory, coral), narcotics, weapons (including pepper spray/mace).

Restricted (Permit Required): Prescription medications (carry your prescription), pets (EU pet passport/microchip), firearms for hunting.

Cash: €10,000 or more must be declared using a specific form.

Italy welcomes millions of visitors each year, but customs rules are non-negotiable. For the complete list and legal declaration forms, check the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli (Traveller’s Customs Charter).

Spot checks at the Green Channel ensure compliance with customs regulations at Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa airports. Photo credit: Corbis/GettyImage

Source: Getty Images

