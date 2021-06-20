Barely five months to the conduct of the Anambra governorship election, aspirants are emerging from various political parties as they begin to conduct primary elections across the southeast state.

All eyes are currently on the candidates who stand out for their experience, passion, competence as they jostle to take over the mantle of leadership from Governor Willie Obiano.

Not less than 7 gubernatorial aspirants are jostling to replace Governor Obiano. Photo credit: @senatorifeanyiubah, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, @SenatorUcheEkwunife, Sen Emmanuel Andy Uba

The contestants who are majorly from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC) include business tycoons, career politicians, philanthropists, and successful professionals.

Legit.ng takes a look at 7 aspirants who may take over from Governor Obiano:

1. Professor Charles Soludo

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor was once rumored to be the anointed governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

2. Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba

Uba is one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming November 2021 election. According to him, his 2007 campaign will be a child’s play if he is given the governorship ticket.

Recall that Senator Uba won the 2007 governorship election, however, he was shortly removed via a Supreme Court order due to the argument by former governor Peter Obi that he had not completed his tenure.

3. Chief George Moghalu

Moghalu, the managing director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) is one of the frontline gubernatorial aspirants for Anambra 2021 under APC

The former ranking official of the ruling party has a fair knowledge of politics which may be an added advantage for him.

4. Senator Uche Ekwunife

At just 50-years old, Senator Ekwunife has come of age in politics and keeps breaking new grounds in what has been a distinguished political career so far from the House of Representatives to the Nigerian Senate.

Ekwunife will have the chance to prove her doubters wrong long before 2023 as she seeks the highest job in Anambra under the PDP.

As an experienced politician, the lawmaker is no stranger to gubernatorial races. In 2010, she contested for the governorship position of the state on the platform of Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA).

5. Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Ubah representing Anambra South senatorial district in the National Assembly has since indicated interest in the governorship contest for 2021.

The lawmaker has already been declared the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

In 2013, Ubah contested under the Labour Party and failed. He tried again in 2017 under the platform unsuccessfully, before decamping to APGA.

6. Godwin Maduka

Maduka, a philanthropist with a name well-known name in Anambra state politics. He joined PDP from APGA in 2019.

Though he still new in the political scene, his movement to PDP was celebrated as he went along with many of his supporters

7. Dr. Tony Nwoye

Nwoye is a former member of the House of Representatives was the candidate of APC in the 2017 governorship election.

The politician who represented Anambra East and West federal constituency is now contesting under the platform of PDP.

He had earlier contested for the gubernatorial election twice under the platform of PDP (2013) and APC (2019), respectively, and failed on both occasions.

