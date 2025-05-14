US President Donald Trump has faced an impeachment threat from a lone Democrat in the House of Representatives

Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., a lone Democrat in the United States' House of Representatives, is moving to force a house-wide vote on his resolution on impeachment against President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday afternoon, May 13, the lawmaker introduced his resolution on impeachment as privileged, which means that the leaders have two days to the Chamber session to decide on the legislation.

How the House can stop Trump's impeachment

According to Fox News, there is a tendency that the House GOP leader would table the motion, a voting process meant to scuttle a legislation without having the lawmakers vote on the specific legislation. However, an impeachment vote could put vulnerable House Democrat lawmakers in a tough position.

Since the 2024 election, the Democrats have struggled to unite behind a potent message, and an impeachment vote could be politically injurious for their members who were most vulnerable as they work to win the House majority in 2026.

At the same time, no Republican lawmakers are likely to support Trump's impeachment. This means that Thanedar's move is likely to fail. Speaking on his resolution privilege, Thanedar said:

"Donald Trump has unlawfully conducted himself, bringing shame to the presidency and the people of the United States."

When US lawmaker first proposed impeachment of Trump

In late April, the India-born Michigan Democrat first proposed a seven-article impeachment of President Trump. The articles included the charges of construction of justice, abuse of trade power, tyranny, bribery and corruption, among others.

Reacting to the development, Liz Huston, the White House spokesperson, explained that every President Trump's action and that of his administration are in line with the law and firmly in the will of the Americans. He further explained that Trump is doing exactly what he promised, which is securing the US borders, bringing in trillions of dollars in investment to the United States, as well as "restoring a common-sense leadership"

Huston further explained that the Democrats have again started showing where their true priorities lie, which include taking sides with illegal migrants above the well-being, safety and security of hardworking American citizens. He opined that the "desperate impeachment stunt" was a reckless political move that the American people can now see.

