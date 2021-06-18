Akwa Ibom state First Lady Martha Udom Emmanuel has been recognised for championing the interest of women

Mrs. Emmanuel won an award from the United Nations due to the initiatives of her Non-Governmental Organisation

Family Empowerment and Youth Reorientation Path-Initiative, FEYReP, founded by the governor's wife advances the cause of women and children

Uyo - The wife of Akwa Ibom state governor, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, has bagged the “Champion of Sustainable Development Goals” award of the United Nations, UN, conferred on her by the United Nations Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres.

The award was conferred on her for using her position and non-governmental platform, Family Empowerment and Youth Reorientation Path-Initiative, FEYReP, to advance the cause of women and children in the state.

Mrs. Emmanuel recognised for advancing the causes of women and children in Akwa Ibom state. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

Advancing the causes of women and children

The award was conferred on the First Lady by the UN official through his Nigerian representative, the Resident Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, who led a high-powered delegation of the organization on a courtesy visit to the governor’s wife at Government House, Uyo.

Mr. Guterres said he was on a mission to appraise and reinforce the existing partnership with the state government and FEYReP having heard and read of the many life-changing initiatives of the governor’s wife through her non-governmental organization.

He said he was impressed with the visionary leadership of the governor and the foresight of the governor’s wife in championing many opportunities for women especially in the areas of women empowerment, sexual reproductive health, and constant advocacy against gender-based violence.

The UN Scribe thanked the First Lady for her role and support towards the domestication of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, even as he promised to partner more with her platform to break more grounds.

Akwa Ibom First Lady says there's more to come

Responding, the First Lady appreciated the UN chief for his kind words and the honour done her saying her efforts have been that of providing women, the girl child, and children equal opportunities.

She thanked the body for the support given her in advocating against rape and gender-based violence in the state and stressed that many have broken the culture of silence by speaking and seeking justice whenever they are abused.

In a related development, the First Lady of Osun state, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola has been unanimously elected as the chairperson of the Southern Governors Wives Forum.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the media office of Mrs. Oyetola on Tuesday, June 8 revealed that she was elected at the meeting of the forum held in Abuja.

Mrs. Oyetola replaces the First Lady of Edo state, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, whose tenure ended on the same day.

Meanwhile, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs under the aegis of #StateofEmergencyGBV Movement on Monday, June 7 raised an alarm over the rising cases of violence against women in Nigeria.

The CSOs stated that the cases have been on the rise despite the State of Emergency on Gender-Based Violence, GBV declared by Nigerian governors in 2020.

The groups made their concerns known at a press conference in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

Source: Legit Nigeria