Studying medicine in the university comes with lots of commitment and hard work because of the rigor of the course. Despite the forgoing, many people have continued to embrace medicine and excel in it.

Legit.ng presents five young Nigerian female medical doctors that set social media abuzz with their academic achievements.

1. Dr Ola Sandra

Dr Ola Sandra Ndukwe made herself and her family proud by graduating with distinction in internal medicine and bagging seven awards.

The young lady who graduated from Imo State University celebrated her achievements on social media.

Some of the awards she bagged included best in paediatrics, biochemistry, and physiology.

Dr Ola Sandra is an inspiration to the girl child. Photo credit: @olasmedicalblog

Source: Instagram

2. Ifeyinwa Ezeudu

Ifeanyi Ezeudu is winning as a medical doctor and pharmacist after a family friend told her the professions weren't for the Nigerian girl child.

The medical doctor urged every girl child in the country to pursue their dreams, telling them they are achievable.

Ifeyinwa Ezeudu proved to the world that she can achieve anything she wants. Photo credit: Ifeyinwa Ezeudu/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

3. Chinaza Ebere Eziaghighala

Chinaza Ebere Eziaghighala also joined the league of female medical doctors in Nigeria after passing her MBSS exams.

She expressed gratitude to God for walking down the journey with her.

In her words:

"I just passed my final exams so I am officially a #doctor now! Dr Eziaghighala C.E. MBBS Lagos. Thank you, God!"

Chinaza Ebere Eziaghighala is now officially a medical doctor. Photo credit: Chinaza Ebere Eziaghighala/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

4. Olamide Dada

Olamide Dada who studied at Cardiff University in the United Kingdom celebrated her achievement on social media after graduating.

She noted that the journey wasn't easy, adding that she was grateful for every experience she had.

In her words:

"Medical school is the place where I found my voice. The place where I pursued my passions. The place where life tried me many times. The place where I realised that I had so much to offer the world around me. "

The young lady achieved her dream of becoming a doctor. Photo credit: Olamide Dada/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

5. Bellow Mariam

Bellow Mariam celebrated her academic journey on social media as she became a medical doctor. According to the young medical doctor, she was excited to have taken her oath.

Many Nigerian men soon flooded the comment section of her post to confess their undying love for her as they hailed her for the achievement.

Bellow Mariam is conquering her world. Photo credit: Bellow Mariam/LinkedIn

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit