For many reasons, Professor Babagana Zulum of Borno state on Tuesday, June 22, emerged as the best Nigerian governor according to the voting of citizens on Facebook in a Legit.ng poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A lot of Nigerians chose the governor because they see him as a man of integrity who always represents the masses and is said to be willing to sacrifice himself for the good of the people.

Some other persons stated that the Borno governor, who recently spoke with BBC Hausa, has delivered on his campaign promises, especially in terms of prompt payment of salaries, while others noted that he is hardworking.

The governor is regarded as a man who has the interest of his people at heart. (Photo: Babagana Zulum)

Source: Facebook

Even more, those who voted for him in the poll claimed that just within a space of two years, Zulum has built many fly-overs, 500 mega schools, health centres, and countless welfare packages for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

They said all these are happening in the midst of insecurity and Boko Haram activities which, according to Premium Times, are threatening agriculture in Borno.

However, speaking on this, a Facebook subscriber, David Onimisi Adebayor, said:

"I could have given it to Bornu state GOV. but global security expert had evidently claimed that there can't development in an insecure environment....but after seeing what he has evidently put on ground I began to think of some conspiracy theories on media report on insecurity..."

Supporting the governor, another subscriber said he is doing well in the area of paying the new minimum wage to civil servants.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Read the comments of those who chose Zulum below:

Zulum Says Famine Imminent in Borno Over Threat to Farmers

Meanwhile, Zulum had declared that famine was imminent in the state unless its farmers could return to their farms. The governor told journalists that the situation had become pathetic in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that Zulum said thousands of refugees who had returned to their communities had no food and could not cultivate their farmland.

He said:

“No insecurity is worse than food insecurity. Without food to eat terrible things can happen. We have reached a situation that if people are not allowed to farm they can kill themselves and eat.

“Borno is now experiencing food insecurity. We cannot wait for things to get perfect for people to go to farm, we need to be resilient to Boko Haram attacks. We cannot accept a situation where five or 10 gunmen can dislodge a town with over ten thousand dwellers."

Source: Legit Nigeria