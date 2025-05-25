US Embassy Announces Temporary Closure of Its Office in Nigeria, Mentions Date

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will close on May 26, 2025, in observance of Memorial Day, a U.S. federal holiday

Memorial Day is held on the last Monday of May to honour U.S. military personnel who lost their lives in service to their country

Regular operations at the U.S. diplomatic missions in Nigeria will resume on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, following the holiday closure

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos announced the closure of their offices on Monday, May 26, 2025, in observance of Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States.

On May 24, 2025, the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria posted on X, confirming that its offices in Abuja and Lagos would remain closed on May 26.

The statement noted that Memorial Day is observed annually on the last Monday of May in honour of U.S. military personnel who lost their lives in service to their country.

U.S. Consulate General in Lagos to observe Memorial Day

The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos also confirmed its participation in the holiday, aligning with U.S. federal institutions that traditionally close on Memorial Day. The announcement informed the public that regular operations would resume after the holiday.

Memorial Day: Honouring fallen U.S. military personnel

Memorial Day is a long-standing American tradition, commemorating the sacrifice of service members who died while defending the nation.

The observance includes ceremonies, tributes, and moments of remembrance across the United States, with embassies and consulates abroad also participating by pausing operations.

Resumption of services after Memorial Day in Nigeria

Following the Memorial Day closure, both the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will reopen for standard operations on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

For further updates, individuals seeking consular assistance are advised to visit the official U.S. Embassy website or its social media channels.

US Embassy Announces Temporary Closure of Its Office in Nigeria, Mentions Date.

Source: Twitter

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Monday, May 26, 2025, in observance of Memorial Day - a U.S. federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May in honor of U.S. military personnel who lost their lives in service of their country.”

US Embassy moves to new service provider

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria has unveiled a new service provider for Nigerians. The announcement which was made public on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday showed that, with the new service provider, applicants can apply for their visas as well as book appointments.

Other services include: payment of visa application fee, and account creation.Other services include: payment of visa application fee, and account creation. "The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs website and Consular Post are the official source of visa information and can be found here: https://ng.usembassy.gov/"

The US Embassy in Nigeria indicated that it was committed to improving its services and urged applicants to use the new service provider for the areas mentioned.

