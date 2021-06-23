Instead of waiting endlessly for white collar jobs, some Nigerian graduates have taken to the farming occupation many of their colleagues often look down on.

Interestingly, they are doing well and even making a fortune in their respective farming ventures. Legit.ng presents you some brilliant Nigerian youths who upon finishing their university education are great farmers.

These smart graduates are hitting it big in farming Photo Credit: Chimezie Ezeani, Williams Eke

1. Agripreneur Segun Adegoke

One of such successful farmers is Segun Adegoke. The young man said he was exposed to farming at age 10 by his grandmum.

The 27-year-old has made a fortune and currently runs Baay Farms located in Lagos.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, he said he never expected to go full time into it but now it has placed him before kings.

2. Farmer Ideba Edu Ele

Ideba Edu Ele, a mass communications graduate makes her living as a farmer. She grows cassava which she turns to garri which is then put up for sale.

The Cross River indigene told Legit.ng that she had resorted to farming when job hunting was unsuccessful.

Now, she wants to scale up and take her farming to a new height.

3. Farmer Williams Eke Chibuzor

Williams Eke Chibuzor who finished from Imo State University, Owerri is a fast-growing cucumber farmer.

At the moment, his booming cucumber business is the rave of the moment in Owerri where he has a retinue of clientele.

4. Farmer Chimezie Ezeani

Chimezie Ezeani is another Nigerian youth who is doing well as a farmer.

The 32-year-old graduate of Imo State University told Legit.ng that his grandmother made him fall in love with farming.

This is as he usually accompanied her to the farm growing up.

Lady quits stay in UK to become farmer in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty lady had left the UK to become a full time farmer in Nigeria.

In an interview with Vlogger Tayo Aina seen by Legit.ng, the young lady admitted that life in Nigeria since her return hasn't been easy as she has had to struggle with so many things but at the end of the day, her resolve keeps her going.

The Nigeria entrepreneur is of the opinion that life abroad is a lonely one compared to Nigeria where everyone relates and lives like a family.

The female farmer who does her farming business in Jos engages majorly in strawberry cultivation business. Other produce she farms on are cabbage, lettuce, rose among others.

Ashley maintains that transportation is the major challenge she faces as a farmer. This is because her major farm produce - strawberry - requires a cool environment and getting it to a far location like Lagos by road is not suitable as there is no provision for the cooling of the strawberries.

