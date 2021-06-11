A Nigerian graduate who had taken up farming as a full-time occupation has been rewarded for his efforts

The young man named William Eke showcased on Facebook the huge cucumber harvest he got from his farm

His showcase has earned him the admiration of social media users with many commending and celebrating with him

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian man has been celebrated on social media for his success in his farming business.

The man named William Eke shared on Facebook the great harvest of cucumber he made on his farm.

Man stuns the internet with his cucumber harvest Photo Credit: William Eke

Source: Facebook

The Imo indigene who read Management studies at Imo State University had delved into farming upon graduation from the school.

Eke was all smiles as he struck poses with the ripe edible he packaged into sack bags.

Nigerians express surprise at the bountiful harvest

Social media users showered him encomiums with many calling for more youthful participation in farming.

Posterity Legacy said:

"Over the years the deceived us that we can't grow these things and they ended up supplying us with those tiny things. Can you now see how big our own is. Is remaining that their onions one day we will start supplying to them."

Ozone Tochukwu Ugwuanyi wrote:

"Nice one

"But we need more hands on agriculture. If u know ur lands are fertile, utilize it. We need agriculture now than never."

Favour Obidiegwu stated:

"Job well done. It's high time we embrace agriculture over here, the said expensive food stuffs will become very much affordable."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerian man shows off his large yam barns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man married to 7 wives had shown off his lengthy yam barns.

Goddey who married seven wives and has many children said that he has been cultivating yams for the past 45 years.

The Delta state indigene - a native of Amahia, Alihagwu, Agbor - with the help of his family and workers now owns yam barns that stretch several miles and can comfortably make a fence around a building.

Goddey is also said to be engaged in farming other food crops namely okra, pepper, cassava and palm oil. The polygamous man does livestock farming too.

Source: Legit.ng