Popular Nigerian entertainer and activist, Charly Boy, clocked the big 70 on Saturday, June 19, 2021

Charly Boy who is also known as Area Fada was celebrated by many people including celebrities like Richard Mofe-Damijo and Shan George

The celebrant took to his Instagram page to upload videos of celebrities wishing him a happy birthday

Nigerian entertainer and rights activist, Charles Oputa who is popularly known as Charly Boy, recently celebrated his 70th birthday on June 19, 2021.

The showbiz maestro received several congratulatory messages from Nigerian celebrities including Desmond Elliot, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Monalisa Chinda, Shan George, Mr. Macaroni, Broda Shaggy, Femi Adebayo, Segun Arinze among others.

Charly Boy shared the video montage and captioned the post:

"❤️ Too much love dey rush me these days. God, thank you for life. No easy."

Minor accident

Charly Boy returned to social media with an update days after sharing a post that got many worried about his state of health.

In his initial post, the entertainer posted photos that captured spots on his face that had been plastered after sustaining injuries.

He, however, held back from telling concerned fans what really happened and how he managed to sustain the facial wound. In a later update, the 70-year-old veteran disclosed that the injuries on his face came to be after he fell off a scooter.

Marriage advice

Legit.ng previously reported that Charly Boy shared some words of wisdom concerning marriage and one's choice of a life partner.

According to the entertainer and activist, when one becomes desperate for marriage, they end up with the wrong person.

He advised people to be careful as there were many demons roaming the street.

