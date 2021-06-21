Yetunde Barnabas who is popularly known for her role as 'Miss Pepeye' in the famed TV show, Papa Ajasco, tied the knot with the love of her life and Super Eagles player, Olayinka Peters.

The event which took place on Saturday, June 19, 2021, was a star-studded ceremony with several Nollywood stars and other celebrities in attendance.

The couple recently tied the knot. Photo credit: Yetunde Barnabas

Source: Instagram

Yetunde as an actress and an ex-beauty queen, and her beau, Olayinka Peters being a superstar footballer, had top Nigerian stars show up to celebrate their union.

As is the case with high-profile weddings, guests came prepared, looking their very best and Legit.ng has compiled some of the best looks.

The colour theme for the wedding was emerald green and below are 10 beautiful looks from some Nollywood ladies and fashion stylists:

1. Mercy Aigbe

2. Adebowale Adebola Seilat

3. Mide Martin (Godmother of the bride)

4. Deborah Shokoya

5. Edun Oluwaseyi

6. Rukayat jinad

7. Adebukola Salawu Josephine

8. Princess Daprada

9. Oluwabukola Faimot Olatunji

10. Queen Bose Alao Omotoyossi

Every Saturday in Nigeria, numerous wedding parties are thrown across the country and as always, guests turn up in their best outfits to support the couple, while managing to show off their looks.

However, while there are people who leave heads turning with their creative and stylish looks, there are those who get tongues wagging - but for the wrong reasons.

While others have argued that wedding guests dressed 'inappropriately' should be denied entry into wedding ceremonies, some people believe that guests have the right to dress as they please. Speaking with Legit.ng on this topic is a top Abuja fashion stylist, Opeyemi Mimi Ogunbowale.

