A Nigerian lady who is currently in Japan saw a church there and decided to take tour of the building

The lady shared a video of the interiors of the gigantic church building and also showed when worship was ongoing

The video has sparked many reactions on TikTok with some people saying they admired the church building

A Nigerian lady who is in Japan shared a video on TikTok showing off a church she saw in the country.

The lady said a lot of people might think there are no churches in Japan, but on the contraary, there are churches there.

In the video she posted, the lady, known as @gloria_speaks1 took her audience on a tour of the big church building.

The video is captioned:

"What a church in Japan looks like."

Ada entered the building and showed the reception area. She also showed a framed photograph of the founder of the church.

At the church hall, there were many people there as a service was going on at the time she visited.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares video of a church in Japan

@Emma said:

"What about Catholic church in Japan?"

@Jamu said:

"Looks like a learning institution. In Africa, a massive hall, our mothers, jobless youth's would be rolling down shouting and in tongues."

@gracious said:

"I want to come to this church, its so soothing and welcoming."

@odusamiadebayo6 said:

"What is the name of the church, secondly...do they speak English in the church?"

@ozioma bethel said:

"Wow that's amazing news thanks for the update God bless you my sister."

@amosbenjamin6281 said:

"From the appearance of the building I know, heaven is must for them."

@CHUMCO said:

"What's the name of this church. Tell them you have a member here in Togo."

@Nna said:

"I want to do Masters how possible and job opportunities too? Are they racist?"

@ROBO G said:

"They are all same then, he is late but his son has was position to take over which he has done and then look at that building , do you known how many millions of dollars to build that and his son continue the business, it means it’s business dear. This is a company."

@Apam Michael said:

"I said there are churches in Japan yet they have factories too so y attacking pastors not politicians."

@sundayjunior6 said:

"Wow that's good, which day will you invite me come una church make I start arrangeing my cloth."

@crears siyingwa said:

"Wow great to see a church in Japan. may more people come to know Jesus in japan."

@Mr S said:

"It doesn't look like our traditional building."

Lady who stopped attending church shares what she noticed in her life

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady who abandoned Christianity for the traditional way has shared what has been going on in her life since she made that decision.

She said she no longer has to buy clothes for Sunday services, pay offerings and tithes, or buy shoes.

The ex-Christian urged people to be like her by quitting Christianity, and her advice was met with mixed feelings.

