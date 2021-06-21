A lady, Varaidzo Felistus Kativhu, has made her family proud as she finally bagged her master's degree from Harvard University

Varaidzo said that her dad was so particular about education that growing up she got the nickname doctor

Speaking about the values of education, the lady said that being literate gives her power and control

A young lady known as Varaidzo Felistus Kativhu has celebrated bagging her doctorate degree from Harvard University. In a LinkedIn post, she said it has always been her father’s dream to get post-graduate education.

On Sunday, June 20, a framed certificate of her degree was mailed to her home. She said she would have loved it if her father were alive.

Varaidzo Felistus Kativhu bagged her doctorate degree and many congratulated her. Photo source: LinkedIn/Varaidzo Felistus Kativhu

My dad loved education

Vee revealed that her dad always took education seriously. She revealed that people used to call her "doctor" when she was a baby as he hoped she would one day became a medical doctor or have a PhD.

Sharing photos of her certificate, she said education gives a huge sense of power and control, revealing that it is the most expensive paper she has paid for.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to her post below:

PRASANTA ACHARYA said:

"Congratulations."

Emeka Uwaoma said:

"Congratulations."

Mary-Rose Ilaya said:

"Super duper congratulations."

Tendayi Mahlunge said:

"So excited for you & Mama and always remembering Baba!"

Kenneth Anyanwu said:

"Congratulations once again … dad must be very proud of you…. Well done! @Vee K."

Favour Chisimdi Nwobodo said:

"Big congratulations once again. Greater heights ahead."

Emmanuel Mbata said:

"Congratulations Vee."

