Nigerian stocks fell 0.12% as the All-Share Index declined to 144,986.51 points after trading on Tuesday

NCR, UPL, Tantalizer, Caverton, and Union Dicon led the gainers, while LivingTrust topped the losers’ chart

Market activity weakened with 381.23 million shares worth N16.72 billion traded across 21,827 deals

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian Stocks continued its poor performance after recording a 0.12% decline on Tuesday, Novmber 18, 2025.

Data shows the All-Share Index dropped after trading Profit-taking in major banking and industrial stocks dragged the market lower.

The NGX trading floor witnesses a slowdown in activity with weaker investor sentiment. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that the All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 144,986.51 points from 145,159.77 points recorded in the previous session.

Market capitalisation also declined, dropping by N110.20 billion to N92.22 trillion, while year-to-date return moderated to 40.86%.

Market activity weakened as 381.23 million shares worth N16.72 billion were traded across 21,827 deals.

Top gainers

NCR Plc gained N2.80, rising from N28.15 to N30.95 per share (+9.95%).

UPL Plc gained N0.50, moving from N5.10 to N5.60 per share (+9.80%).

Tantalizer Plc gained N0.23, increasing from N2.35 to N2.58 per share (+9.79%).

Caverton Offshore Support Group gained N0.45, rising from N4.70 to N5.15 per share (+9.57%).

Union Dicon Salt Plc gained N0.60, moving from N6.30 to N6.90 per share (+9.52%).

Top losers

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc declined by N0.41, falling from N4.14 to N3.73 per share (−9.90%).

McNichols Plc dropped N0.27, decreasing from N3.00 to N2.73 per share (−9.00%).

Livestock Feeds Plc declined by N0.55, dropping from N7.10 to N6.55 per share (−7.75%).

Regency Alliance Insurance Plc lost N0.08, moving from N1.22 to N1.14 per share (−6.56%).

UPDC Plc declined by N0.39, falling from N6.35 to N5.96 per share (−6.14%)

Shareholders see their portfolios shrink with ASI dipping to 144,986.51 points. Photo: nurp

Source: Getty Images

Top active trades

Tantalizer Plc recorded a turnover of 58.78 million shares valued at N145.99 million.

Sterling Financial Holdings Plc traded 31.41 million shares worth N242.42 million.

Unions Assurance Plc exchanged 28.10 million shares valued at N35.81 million.

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc recorded 25.25 million shares worth N47.69 million.

Aradel Holdings Plc traded 16.35 million shares, amounting to N9.50 billion

Naira depreciates against US dollar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the naira depreciated against the United States Dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria revealed that the naira closed on Monday at N1,448.03/$1, which is a N5.60 or 0.39% drop when compared to N1,442.43/$1 it was exchanged for last Friday.

For international payments, GTBank forex sold the dollar at N1,447/$1, a N1 drop compared with the preceding session’s rate of N1,448/$1.

Source: Legit.ng