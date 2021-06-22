A recent statement by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the affairs of the APC and the presidency has sparked reaction from the PDP

The opposition party on Tuesday, June 22, noted that Lawan's position on APC's failure restates its earlier view of the state of the nation under the APC-led government

The PDP added that it is now time for the ruling party to seek help from persons who know about leadership and save Nigeria from total collapse

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s move to admit its failure is enough vindication for the opposition party.

In its opinion, the PDP said the efforts of Senate President Ahmad Lawan to blame President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC’s failure on a so-called face-off between the executive and the National Assembly is a childish excuse for the ruling party's incompetence.

The PDP called on the APC and the Buhari administration to call for help in leadership (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

The PDP in a post on its Facebook page added that now that the APC has finally summoned the courage to made this submission, Nigerians expect them to advise the presidency to seek help from more competent hands to manage the affairs of the country.

It also blamed the APC-led federal government for the escalation of violence and criminality throughout Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The statement read in part:

"Furthermore, the APC has excelled in superintending over the escalation of violence and acts of terrorism which have turned our nation to a large killing field under its watch.

"APC leaders should be bold to tell President Buhari and the APC that posterity will not be kind to them for their manifest misrule, which has brought so much devastation to our nation.

"Of course, the APC leaders have admitted that the party is already heading to the dustbin of ignominy as it cannot survive after the Buhari tenure."

Read the full statement in the post below:

Lawan Reveals Why Buhari Failed to Deliver on Campaign Promises in First Tenure

Earlier, Lawan said the feud between the National Assembly and the executive arm of government prevented President Buhari from delivering most of his campaign promises during his first four-year tenure.

Lawan made the statement on Monday night, June 21, in a speech delivered to close the First Progressives Youth Conference 2021 in Abuja.

The senator said the dispute between the two arms of government costs the All progressives Congress (APC) four years.

He said:

“For four years (2015 to 2019), our government could not perform optimally because of the then crisis between the parliament – the National Assembly – and the Executive arm of government."

Source: Legit