The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, has reaffirmed the goal of the Senate to ensure that the Buhari administration succeeds

The lawmaker stated that federal legislators will avoid the frosty relationship that hampered the effectiveness of the APC administration in the first tenure

Lawan urged the APC to start preparing for the exit of President Buhari so that it could avoid future challenges

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said the feud between the National Assembly and the executive arm of government prevented President Muhammadu Buhari from delivering most of his campaign promises during his first four-year tenure.

Lawan made the statement on Monday night, June 21, in a speech delivered to close the First Progressives Youth Conference 2021 in Abuja, Premium Times reported.

Senator Lawan urged APC to retain its appeal and nationalistic outlook beyond the 2023 general election. Photo: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Lawan says the crisis cost APC four years

The senator said the dispute between the two arms of government costs the All progressives Congress (APC) four years.

He said:

“For four years (2015 to 2019), our government could not perform optimally because of the then crisis between the parliament – the National Assembly – and the Executive arm of government.

“So, APC had already lost four very important years. And, that was supposed to be the years that we should have convinced Nigerians that they took the right decision by voting out a PDP administration in 2015.''

The lawmaker explained that the Senate in its second tenure (2019 – 2023) resolved to work harmoniously with the executive.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Arise News reported that the Senate president also said the APC may face challenges after the exit of President Buhari from office in 2023,

He called for timely interventions to be taken by the ruling party to avert defeat after Buhari leaves office.

Senator Abaribe pushes for southeast 2023 presidential ticket

Meanwhile, the Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC against citing insecurity as a reason why the Southeast should not be given a chance to produce their 2023 presidential candidates.

Abaribe said at the inauguration of Igbonine, a group promoting Nigerian president of Southeast extraction in Enugu, Enugu State yesterday, that the APC and the PDP cannot pretend not to be aware that the Igbo had been pushed to the fringes in the country.

He pointed out that every Igbo believes that is a Nigerian and therefore has a legal right ”to aspire to President of Nigeria.

Source: Legit Newspaper