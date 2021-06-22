Yoruba actor and movie director Segun Ogungbe celebrated Father's Day in the most beautiful way

The movie director took to his social media page to share a video showing one of the ways he bonds with his kids

The video got beautiful reactions from his celebrity friends and followers who showered him with lovely compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actor Segun Ogungbe recently one of the things he does with his children at home.

The movie director shared a cute video to celebrate Father's Day on Sunday, June 20.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Actor Segun Ogungbe straps his youngest son to his back. Photos: @segunogungbe

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Segun Ogungbe backs his son

In the video, the actor's youngest son was seen behind him as a cute wrapper firmly secured the little boy to the back of his father.

The movie director was apparently on a movie set as the voices of the people around him could be heard in the background.

Later, the voice of a woman assumed to be the mother of the child told the actor not to let her son fall. In response to her, Ogungbe said he backed his elder children and they did not fall.

Watch the adorable video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Beautiful reactions

The actor's friends and followers took to his comment section to hail him.

zaheedonigbeduara:

"Sege happy Father's day to you, but you are just too funny olorun oni je ko pa wa."

i_adukeade:

"Happy papa's day sir."

adeola.olanrewaju.98031:

"Happy Father's day."

arike_love03:

"Happy Father’s Day boss."

busolaaina:

"Lol. Happy Father’s Day to you."

mm_akewieye:

"Happy father's. Day."

Kanayo. O. Kanayo celebrates his son

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor's two children clocked a new age on the same day and Kanayo shared the news online.

The veteran film star posted different snaps of him posing with the celebrants as he asked his followers to show them their usual love.

In no time, fans and celebrity friends of the actor took to the comment section to wish his adorable kids well on the special occasion.

Source: Legit.ng