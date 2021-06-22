Congratulations are in order for a young Nigerian woman as she recently secured a job with a new organization

The lady named Ifeoma Umeh took to LinkedIn to share her excitement with a heartwarming message

Nigerians sent well wishes to the overjoyed lady who will be resuming her role with the new firm in the United Kingdom

Nigerians have celebrated a young lady who recently left the job-hunting market in style.

The lady named Ifeoma Umeh got a job with a big firm in the United Kingdom.

In a LinkedIn post, she expressed excitement as she looked forward to offering her services to the new firm.

She wrote:

"I am “Deloitted” to announce that I received and accepted an offer to work in a great firm. Today marks my first day in this new role.

"I am thankful for this opportunity and I look forward to this next chapter of my career. I am also really excited to be back in the UK and I look forward to reconnecting with my UK family.

"Cheers to new beginnings!"

Nigerians shower her with good wishes as they hail her

Ogochukwu Chukwuemeka stated:

"Congrats my dear. Success in the new phase."

Jide Adejumo said:

"I wish you all the best in your new role Ifeoma."

Kwesi Anumah commented:

"Congratulations Ifeoma! Delighted to have you back Will Onuba CEng MIET."

Nkiru Beluolisa reacted:

"Ify thanks so much for making us proud,greater height."

Beautiful Nigerian graduate secures big job after months of joblessness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian graduate who had stayed at home for months finally landed a big job.

Making the announcement on LinkedIn, the information and communications engineering graduate from Covenant University Uju Ego-Osuala celebrated landing a cybersecurity role at a big West African firm.

Still in shock at the feat, Uju said she pinches herself every day to confirm it actually happened.

She appreciated God for the job and advised job seekers to trust in the Lord like her.

Uju revealed that she was able to make ends meet despite being jobless those months thanks to her skills.

