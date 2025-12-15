A lady who was invited to Shiloh 2025 has claimed there is a high level of misogyny and segregation against women in the Bishop David Oyedepo-led church

She sought an explanation for why the front seats are always reserved for men, while women who came early and sat down before the service are chased to the back like second-class worshippers

She recounted her humiliating experience at Winners Chapel during the just-concluded Shiloh and called on the church leadership to end the segregation, misogyny, and sexist protocols

Chukwuma Elizabeth Onyinye, an entrepreneur, has recounted her unpleasant experience at the just-concluded Shiloh 2025 program at the headquarters of Winners Chapel.

Onyinye claimed that there is a high level of misogyny in the church and wondered why women were treated like second-class worshippers by not being permitted to sit in front, despite arriving early because they are only reserved for men.

Onyinye's humiliating Shiloh 2025 experience

In a Facebook post, Onyinye narrated that in the middle of a service, a man ordered her to leave the front seat where she sat, saying they were only reserved for men.

This remark displeased Onyinye, who had arrived for the program on time. She quizzed why she should accept such humiliation in the house of God, who created male and female.

Onyinye decried how women give, pray, fast and clean the church only to be deemed unqualified when it comes to sitting at the front.

She also frowned at the double standard in the church's policy on the matter, which allowed the wife of Oyedepo to sit at the front. Onyinye's experience partly read:

"The level of misogyny in Living Faith Church is actually wild.

"Explain to me why all the front seats are reserved for men, while women, who came early, who sat down before service even started, are chased to the back like second-class worshippers.

"I was invited for Shiloh, we arrived on time. I took my seat at the front.

"In the middle of service, with the place already packed, one man walked up to me and said,

“Front seat is for men only, you need to move.”

"I genuinely looked at him like, What exactly do you expect me to do with that information?

"Because why should I move?

"Why should I accept humiliation in the same house of God that created male and female?

"The audacity.

"The entitlement.

"The shameless policing of women in the name of “protocol.”

"Women pray. Women fast. Women give. Women attend faithfully, women partake in cleaning the church , yet when it’s time to sit at the front, suddenly women become “unqualified.”

"And the funniest part?

"Their overall Mama Oyedekpo is literally the ONLY woman allowed to sit in the front, because she’s sitting beside her husband And me that came with my own man earlier and sat at the front they want me to move to the back and sit seperately from my ODOGWU!"

Out of anger and in protest about the sitting arrangement issue, Onyinye said she gave an offering of N200, as against the N5k her man gave her for offering.

She called on the church authority to address the issue and fix it.

Shiloh 2025: Lady's experience stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

Chisom Obiesili said:

"If that dress you are wearing in the picture is what you wore to church I don’t see the reason why you will be asked to move back.

"But slim fitting the money sounds funny tho.

"If you decide to sit and analyze church you will loose faith. Churches are managed by humans and understanding that we are not perfect will help you understand better."

Eke Mercy Gift said:

"I think they started it because of women that wear short skirts, in general short wears, so that u won't seduce pastor."

Dah Niel said:

"Na Why Catholic church and Anglican remains the best, them no send your mama."

Darlington Chinazam Kamsy said:

"Some ladies sat there and start opening their legs to distract the pastors. I’m not a member of the church but that was what I heard and I have also confirmed it to be true when I watched a video of when a pastor was telling a member to pls cover her legs. You are decent but some ladies wore half na'ked dresses and would want to distract the pastors."

