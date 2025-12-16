A Nigerian lady has cried out bitterly on social media after an unidentified 'agbero' made away with her bottle of fanta drink

According to the lady she had just finished taking a sip of the drink when the hoodlum attacked and made away with it

While sharing the heartbreaking story on X, she hurled curses on the thief and prayed for him to always be an 'agbero'

A Nigerian lady publicly shared her recent experience in Lagos that left her deeply saddened and angry.

She lamented over the loss of a soft drink which she purchased after walking around Balogun market on a sunny day.

Lady laments as thief steals her fanta drink

According to the lady, an unidentified street tout had forcefully taken the drink from her while she sat inside a bus preparing to leave a crowded area.

In the post shared on X, the lady, identified by the handle @pritycynty, narrated how the situation happened after a long and tiring day.

She explained that she had spent hours moving around Balogun market under intense heat while searching for a specific fabric.

Unable to find the exact material, she eventually settled for something similar before heading to a nearby bus park.

By the time she reached the park, she already felt drained, dehydrated and physically worn out from the stress of the day.

In an attempt to regain her strength, she bought a chilled bottle of Fanta and boarded a bus, unaware of what was about to happen.

She opened the drink and took a long sip, which eased her discomfort a little.

However, her relief did not last long as an unidentified individual reached through the bus window, dragged the drink from her hand and fled.

She explained that she could not react or pursue the person because the bus was already set to leave, leaving her helpless and pained by what had just occurred.

She expressed deep anger over the incident and directed harsh words toward the unidentified individual, wishing misfortune upon him and condemning his actions.

In her words:

"Lagos isn't beating the allegations anytime soon. Walai, it's God that will punish that idîot that snatched my drink from my hand. After walking round balogun market under hot sun searching for a particular fabric. I found something similar and decided to go for it. I went to the bus park, I was so tired, thirsty and exhausted so I decided to buy a bottle of fanta (semi blocked). Bought my fanta, entered the bus and sat down. Opened the fanta, took a long sip and felt alive. I had just finished locking d cap when one fool wey im mama no train well dragged my drink through the window and ran away. I couldn't come down because the bus was about to leave. See ehn, whoever you are, e no go ever better for you and your generation. You will remain an agbero all the days of your life. Foól!"

Reactions as lady's Fanta gets stolen

Nigerians did not hesitate to react in the comments section.

Marcus Olaoye said:

"Ouch! I can imagine your kind of hurt after such tiring experience of searching for a particular fabric and later finding it in Balogun market under the scorching sun and I understand the fact that it’s not actually the fanta that really mattered but the theft of that sense of fulfillment which could be something like “at least I can chill now after so much back and forth.” I can’t also forget that sunny afternoon and how my phone was wheedled from me on Broadstreet, Lagos. Everywhere first blurrrr that day! It’s funny how I find it funny now. Sorry ehn! Do!"

Gabriel said:

"See ehn, whoever you are, e no go ever better for you and your generation. You will remain an agbero all the days of your life Foól!" On top ₦500 fanta."

Nvm Ayo reacted:

"This made me remember the night I got a huge slap at the back of my head, I dey jejely Waka my own, I just hear woooza. Before I raise my head to look at what's happening, the bike guy don japa very fast bro, I no fit cry."

