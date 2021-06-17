A Nigerian graduate is now a proud job owner after several months of unsuccessful search and staying at home

The lady named Uju Ego-Osuala who finished from Covenant University shared how she was able to survive for months despite being jobless

While advising persons who are still hob-hunting to not relent in their search, Uju stated that everything is not book

Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian lady as she is off the job-hunting market after months of staying at home without one.

Making the announcement on LinkedIn, the information and communications engineering graduate from Covenant University Uju Ego-Osuala celebrated landing a cyber security role at a big West African firm.

Uju landed a big cyber security job after months of unsuccessful search Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Uju Ego-osuala

Source: UGC

Still in shock at the feat, Uju said she pinches herself everyday to confirm it actually happened.

She appreciated God for the hob and advised job seekers to trust in the Lord like her.

What kept her going for the months she was jobless

Uju revealed that she was able to make ends meet despite being jobless those months thanks to her skills.

The excited lady urged parents to ensure their wards get skills as 'everything isn't about books.

Blessing Oluwalusi reacted to Uju's post saying:

"I am so happy for you

"I don't really know the joy you feel because I am still searching for employment opportunities but I rejoice with you with the whole of my heart

"A very big congratulations to you

"I wish you a smooth ride in your new role

"I know very soon I will also share my testimony that finally I have gotten a great job.

"More wins and greater achievements."

Mathias Ogah J. wrote:

"Congratulations to you, so happy for you. I too pray mine come soon.

"Just as I have been going for series of interviews and tests and they will all promised to get back to me, I will not hear from them again even at a point I have to call the HR consultant of one of the company, as I was direct by the MD to call him, but no positive answer from him ad he said he had not been brief about anything. Congratulations ones again."

Adeyemi Ogundipe said:

"Wow... Cyber robbers are in trouble with ur entrance into d field... Your obvious "sophisticated weapons" will definitely paralyze their activities...

"Congratulations!"

Master's holder who had begged for job on the street finally gets employed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female graduate who had hit the street with cardboard in search of job had got one.

The Master's degree holder in marketing communications on Tuesday, April 20 shared an office photo as she wore a smile.

Praise who holds a B.Sc in mass communication said some companies reached out to her after her story went viral. She however did not mention the particular company that employed her.

The elated lady went on to appreciate everyone who in one way or the other contributed to making her desperate move viral.

Source: Legit.ng News