A man, Sunday Ojochegbe Okutachi, has shown off his amazing cap as he bagged a doctorate degree in Luxembourg

Sunday appreciated his wife who took care of the home while he was trying to meet different commitments

Many people wished him well as some said that they would love to read his thesis if he could make it available

A Nigerian man, Sunday Ojochegbe Okutachi, has celebrated bagging his doctorate degree in cancer biology from the University of Luxembourg.

Sunday said that he made a record finish of completing the academic programme in the space of three years.

Many people praised the man for his great achievement. Photo source: LinkedIn/Sunday Ojochegbe

PhD at 30

Taking to his LinkedIn page, he appreciated God for giving him the strength to achieve such a big feat at the age of 30.

The Nigerian man also attributed his success to having a wife who supports him well, appreciating the woman for taking care of their child while he was dealing with many commitments.

Daddy is not here

He said that without the support he got from people, he would not have made it far. He, however, said that it pained him that his dad could not witness his son being a doctor, adding that he passed away five months after he started the programme.

Sunday shared photos he took with his family, friends, and colleagues. What amazed many was the funny-looking cap he had on.

Many people were in his comment section to congratulate him. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chiemerie Azubuogu asked:

"Congratulations Sunday! Will your thesis be made available to the public?"

Abolaji Amos said:

"Congratulations Sunday Ojochegbe Okutachi, PhD. Well-deserved."

Shedrach Ojodomo Agbo said:

"Hearty Congratulations Omaye. Dr looks good on you. You keep inspiring yours truly from the day one our path crossed. May you keep soaring."

Melanie Blank said:

"Congratulations, Dr. Sunday. I love what's on your head! And the beautiful family portrait."

