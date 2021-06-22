A woman's lifelong aspiration of becoming her own boss finally became a reality at an advanced age

The woman named Harbhajan Kaur who had always wanted to earn for herself set up her sweets business at the age of 90

Now aged 94, the woman's sweet business is making massive waves in India and has a huge customer base

An old woman has been celebrated on social media for showing that truly, no dream is beyond achieving.

The woman who is in her nineties runs her own business and is already making waves with it in India.

Celebrating 94-year-old Harbhajan Kaur, D. Sagar Gupta wrote on LinkedIn that the old woman had always wanted to earn on her own.

And at the age of 90, she started selling sweets. Four years later, she is making good money from the business and inspiring people.

Her story redefines what startup means

Reacting to her inspiring business story, a social media user thought Kaur's success at an old age gives the word 'start-up' a whole new meaning.

Anand Mahindra wrote:

“When you hear the word ‘start-up’ it brings to mind images of millennials in Silicon Valley or Bengaluru trying to build billion dollar ‘unicorns.’ From now on let’s also include a 94-yr-old woman who doesn’t think it’s too late to do a start-up.”

