The Big Brother Naija Lockdown reunion which started airing on June 17 is filled with drama and previously unexpressed emotions

Prince revealed recently that while he was trying to work things out with Tolani Baj, she was busy looking at her then best friend, Vee's man

In a shocking reply to him, Tolani Baj said that she did that to make Prince jealous and show him bow a real man should be

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown reunion show has ex-housemates spilling teas, dragging each other and the drama that follows is a sight to behold.

In a recent episode, Prince also got the chance to express his mind about Tolani Baj going after Vee's man in the house even though they were best friends.

Prince confirms Tolani Baj was focusing on Neo while in the house Photo credit: @tolanibaj/@princenelsonenwerem

Prince opens up

Prince revealed that he tried to have conversations with Tolani Baj in the house and they felt draining because nothing he ever did pleased her.

He continued by revealing that he found out that while they were together, trying to work things out, she was seemingly going after Vee's man, Neo, in the house.

Tolani drops the bomb

Tolani found Prince's statement funny and after laughing, she said that if he had been man enough, she would not have gone after Neo.

The dark-skinned beauty said that Prince should have stepped up to the situation like a man because she wanted to use Neo to get him jealous.

In her words:

"I wanted to use Neo to make you jealous, and let you know how a man should be because you're definitely not a man."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments sighted on the post below:

Ogbolor:

"This chic is bitter shaa!"

As_miaowww:

"She sounds st***d, so it's your so called "bestfriend's boyfriend" you wanted to use to get to someone. Wow!"

Director_oej:

"He's not a man abi and you were busy trying to make him jealous. This girl knows nothing than to say rubbish."

Dedayo_f:

"Relationship is not by force, man enough or not, he doesn’t want you, rest!"

Vee and Tolani Baj's fight

Vee who is notorious for her bluntness admitted to insulting Tolani Baj from a place of hurt, after she left the house.

She noted that she had nothing bad to say about her colleague before, but the fact that she had been all over her man in the house and still said she could get with him after the house pissed her off.

Vee and Tolani Baj were good friends in the house when she started dating Neo, and she noted that she would never have done something like that to her.

Source: Legit Newspaper