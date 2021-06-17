For the next one year, Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada will not be functioning as an active member of the APC

The ruling party in Kano state has said the actions of Sharada, if not curtailed by this move, will create confusion

Sharada's suspension was confirmed and made public on Thursday, June 17, by the chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Sani Abubakar Maifata

Kano - The suspension of Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, a former media aide to President Buhari, has been affirmed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano.

Shaaban's suspension, which will last for 12 months, followed allegetions bordering on actions capable of creating disintegration of the party, The Guardian reports.

The decision of the party is contained in a statement signed by the chairman of the APC in the state, Alhaji Sani Abubakar Maifata, Vanguard also reported.

The statement read:

“We hereby affirm the suspension of Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada as earlier stated by the Sharada ward for 12 months for his open attacks and castigation of Governor Ganduje and other Party Stalwarts.

“Sequel to the petition received from APC supporters from Sharada ward, we formed a seven-man Disciplinary Committee and gave them seven days to present their report on the subject matter and take a final decision.

“After going through their reports and evidence attached to the suspension latter by the ward executives, the Committee confirmed that Ibrahim Sharada has been found guilty of all the charges against him for the assassination of character against His Excellency Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and other respective party executives at the ward, local and state levels.”

APC Governors Pass Vote of Confidence on Buni

Meanwhile, APC governors on Wednesday, June 17, passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Mai Mala Buni, the chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The governors, led by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, also hailed Buni's committee members for their laudable efforts in rebuilding the ruling party.

According to the Progressive Governors Forum, the decision was crucial to inspire the interim leadership to continue in its drive to reshape and take the APC to new heights.

