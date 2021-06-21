Katsina state government has declared that it has already reclaimed 2,000-km cattle grazing routes

The government claimed that it has done this even before President Muhammadu Buhari gave the order

Going further, the Katsina government added that a committee is already working on remarking the routes

A Nigerian state, Katsina, has done what President Muhammadu Buhari requested of them even before the request was made.

According to the special adviser to Governor Aminu Masari on Livestock and Grazing Reserves, Dr Lawal Bagiwa, the state government had already reclaimed the routes before the order to that effect was given, Punch Newspaper reports.

While other states differ, Katsina claimed it had already reclaimed over 2,000 kilometres of cattle routes across the state, which were marked out with beacons.

He said:

“We already have a committee here, which has already worked by remarking the routes, which have been gazetted.”

Old grazing reserves law applied only to northern states - Falana

In another report, human rights lawyer, Chief Femi Falana (SAN), says the Grazing Reserves Act of 1964 was only applicable to northern Nigeria in the 1960s.

Falana made the comment in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Monday, June 14, in response to President Muhammadu Buhari's plan to revive the outdated grazing reserves.

The respected lawyer said the Grazing Reserves Act of 1964 was not a law of general application.

Grazing reserves: Count us out of your plans, Benue state tells FG

Legit.ng also reported that in stunning defiance, the Benue state government has tackled the federal government over the issue of cattle rearing.

The state government is defying the federal government, following a statement from Garba Shehu who said there is a plan to commence rehabilitation of grazing reserves in the country.

According to the Benue government, the state has no land to bequeath for cattle grazing routes or any such adventures, hence, they should be counted out of the plan.

Two weeks ultimatum

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa state livestock management committee issued two weeks ultimatum to MACBAN.

The committee headed by the Bayelsa state commissioner for agriculture and natural resources, David Alagoa, asked the association and other livestock operators to move the animals they tend to out of Yenagoa, the state capital, and its environs.

Alagoa made this known in an interview with journalists after a meeting between the committee and some members of MACBAN on Monday, March 29.

