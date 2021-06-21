Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has been celebrated by two of his sons, Boluwatife and his youngest, Zion Balogun

Boluwatife took to his Instagram page to share a throwback photo with his father from when he was much younger

A totally adorable video was shared on Zion's official Instagram page in which he is seen spending time with his dad

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, who is professionally known as Wizkid, was among those who were celebrated by their loved ones.

Wizkid was celebrated by his sons on Father's Day. Photo credit: @wizkidayo, @official_tifebalogun, @zionayo

Source: Instagram

His first child with Sola Ogudu, Boluwatife, took to his Instagram page to share a black-and-white throwback photo with his dad.

Sharing the photo, he captioned:

"Happy Father’s Day Dad, Love always."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

His youngest son with his manager, Jada P, Zion also had a lovely Father's Day post on Instagram.

In his post, Zion and Wizkid are seen playing.

The caption of the video reads:

"Zion's superhero and best friend. ❤️❤️❤️ happy Father’s Day "

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

More celebrity dads

Sunday, June 20, 2021, marked Father's Day across the world, and talent manager, Tunji Balogun who is also known as Teebillz was honoured by his son, Jamil.

Jamil who is his first and only child with ex-wife and singer, Tiwa Savage, was seen in a video shared to Teebillz's page, presenting a cute Father's Day card to him.

Written in the tuxedo-like card is 'Best Dad on Earth'.

Davido celebrated

In a similar story, Davido was also celebrated on Father's Day by one of his children.

His first daughter, Imade Adeleke, took to her Instagram page to share a video montage of some special moments with her father.

In the video, the six-year-old is seen on different occasions, spending time with the Jowo crooner and there is also a video of her on stage with him during one of his show performances.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit