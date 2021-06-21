Jamil Balogun celebrated his daddy and talent manager, Teebillz, on Father's Day which fell on June 20

The proud dad took to his Instagram page to share a cute video of Jamil wishing him a happy Father's Day with a cute card

Singer, Davido, was also celebrated by his first child and daughter, Imade Adeleke, with a cute video montage of their moments together

Sunday, June 20, 2021, marked Father's Day across the world, and talent manager, Tunji Balogun who is also known as Teebillz was honoured by his son, Jamil.

Jamil celebrated his dad. Photo credit: @teebillz323

Jamil who is his first and only child with ex-wife and singer, Tiwa Savage, was seen in a video shared to Teebillz's page, presenting a cute Father's Day card to him.

Written in the tuxedo-like card is 'Best Dad on Earth'.

Sharing the cute video, Teebillz captioned:

"I love you more Jam……. I miss you my G #MiniMe"

Celebrity dads

In a similar story, Davido was also celebrated on Father's Day by one of his children.

His first daughter, Imade Adeleke, took to her Instagram page to share a video montage of some special moments with her father.

In the video, the six-year-old is seen on different occasions, spending time with the Jowo crooner and there is also a video of her on stage with him during one of his show performances.

Billionaire dads

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola also took to social media to celebrate.

The proud father of four children - three daughters and a son, shared a heartwarming photo with his children.

In the photo, his only son, Fewa, dressed in a suit, stands at one end of the photo and DJ Cuppy at the other end.

Tolani, Temi, and Cuppy are all dressed in African print.

