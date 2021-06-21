Okorocha's bombshell: Igbo will lose most if Nigeria breaks up

Southeast people will end as t the eventual loser if the country breaks up according to a former governor

Abuja - Senator Rochas Okorocha has called on Igbo people of the South East to stop the agitation for Nigeria’s breakup. The former governor warned that the Igbo will be worst hit if Nigeria breaks up.

He said this on Saturday while addressing a women’s group in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Okorocha warned that the south East should rather make moves to fix the country and not call for its disintegration.

“It is only an Igbo man that goes to a place and remains put in that place, buys a land and builds a house for his family without feeling insecure. The Igbo will lose more if Nigeria divides.

“Most Nigerian leaders who were successful had one thing or the other to do with the Igbo. It is either they married Igbo women or had some links with them.

“I can call names like, former President Obasanjo; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Buba Marwa, just to name a few.”

Southeast governors, leaders disown IPOB, secessionists

Southeast leaders on Saturday, June 19 disowned secessionist activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other pro-Biafran agitators, saying the groups don't speak for the Igbo.

The leaders which include governors, federal lawmakers, elders, traditional and religious leaders in the region, affirmed their commitment to one united Nigeria under the platform of justice, equality of rights, fairness, love, and respect for one another.

The decision was taken after a closed-door security meeting at the Enugu state government house.

Uzodimma says Igbos won't secede from Nigeria

Recall that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state recently assured that Igbos won't secede away from Nigeria.

The governor, however, stated that what Igbo people want in the country, is not to be treated as second-class citizens.

Governor Uzodimma made the statement on Wednesday, June 17 when he welcomed the House of Representatives committee on constitution amendment led by the deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase to Imo state.

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has alleged that governors from the southeast region are clandestinely working to strengthen the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the security arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the spokesperson for the CNG made the allegations in a statement issued on Sunday, June 20.

The organisation alleged the southeast leaders were pretending to denounce IPOB while on one hand, working with the IPOB to give it legitimacy.

