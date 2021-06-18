Governor Hope Uzodimma has joined a long list of Igbo elites assuring Nigerians that the Igbos won't secede from the country

The governor, however, stated that agitations by Igbo youths should be addressed in a fair manner to silence the grievances

Governor Uzodimma noted that the ongoing constitutional amendment is an opportunity to bring to the fore matters affecting the southeast

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has assured that Igbos won't secede away from Nigeria.

The governor, however, stated that what Igbo people want in the country, is not to be treated as second-class citizens.

Governor Uzodimma made the statement on Wednesday, June 17 when he welcomed the House of Representatives committee on constitution amendment led by the deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase to Imo state.

Address genuine grievances by Igbo youths

Legit.ng gathered that the committee members are in the southeast state to conduct a public hearing on the 1999 constitution review.

Speaking further Governor Uzodimma said that the move to amend the 1999 constitution will put to rest the fears and agitations of Igbos and expressed hope that the amendment will the legitimate desires of southeast citizens without compromising their rights.

On the unity of Nigeria, Governor Uzodimma maintained that the southeast zone still stands for the unity of Nigeria and by no means support secession instead an equitable Nigeria where Igbo youths are given a sense of belonging.

According to him, the public hearing in the state is timely and auspicious for the people of the Imo and southeast.

A case for an additional southeast state

He enjoined the committee to ensure that the constitution captures the rights of the people as well as a sense of justice, equity, and fairness and appealed for a sixth state for the southeast zone. This

He however maintained that issues surrounding state policing, restructuring, and other issues agitating the minds of Nigerians are the duty of the legislature and not the executive as such Nigerians should use the opportunity of the amendment to make a case for their needs.

Writing on his Facebook page, Governor Uzodimma expressed optimism that the constitutional amendment will help resolve the national question of justice and equity in a united Nigeria.

He also expressed hope that it will put to rest fears and agitations and promote dialogue and debate in resolving conflicts.

Similarly, popular southeast politician, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has urged the advocates of the break-up of Nigeria to sheath their sword, saying it will be a calamity for Nigerians and entire Africans if Nigeria disintegrates.

Iwuanyanwu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party board of trustees stated this during his investiture as the grand patron of the National Abuja Football Tournament by the Society for Promotion of Sports in Abuja.

He said the Igbos are major shareholders in Nigeria and those campaigning for the secession of the ethnic group from the country are making a big mistake.

In a related development, Igbo elders and traditional rulers and under the aegis of Igbo Delegates Assembly and the Association of the Eze Ndigbo in 19 northern states of the federation have disowned IPOB.

The groups also rallied support for President Muhammadu Buhari's administration in its bid to combat insecurity, ensure peace and unity in the country.

They condemned the activities of IPOB, including their secessionist quest, and dissociated themselves from the group's acts.

