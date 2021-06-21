The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has expressed outrage over the conduct of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

The coalition said the activities of the secessionist group were part of a grand plan to destroy Nigeria

The northern groups maintained that the alleged atrocities committed by IPOB members must not be swept under the carpet

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has alleged that governors from the southeast region are clandestinely working to strengthen the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the security arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the spokesperson for the CNG made the allegations in a statement issued on Sunday, June 20, The Sun reported.

CNG says some Igbo leaders have questions to answer about IPOB Photo: Coalition of Northern Groups - CNG

Source: Facebook

The organisation alleged the southeast leaders were pretending to denounce IPOB while on one hand, working with the IPOB to give it legitimacy.

CNG said:

“The extent of deception also becomes apparent in the way these South East leaders give the appearance of dissociating themselves from the Biafran violent agitation and at the same time vehemently attempting to support and justify IPOB’s brand of self-determination bid premised on false claims of marginalization and pursued through violence and violation of other ethnic nationalities and state institutions.''

The Punch reported the organisation also alleged that some southeast leaders are attempting to cover their complicity in the atrocities perpetrated by IPOB by pretending to denounce the group and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

The coalition demanded that a referendum must be conducted to prepare the stage for the final exit of the Igbo from the rest of Nigeria.

It said Nigeria, particularly the north, cannot accept to continue coexisting with the southeast region at the risk of major conflicts that could lead to another civil war.

Meanwhile, Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, said President Muhammadu Buhari has seen reasons to embark on a dialogue with political agitators in the southeast.

Ngige said after a meeting with President Buhari in Abuja on Sunday, June 20, the Nigerian leader is now convinced that creating an avenue for discussion so as to hear the yearning of persons from the region is the best way forward.

The minister also assured citizens from the geopolitical zone that the federal government is working on some modalities to address issues that over time have triggered a feeling of marginalisation.

Source: Legit.ng