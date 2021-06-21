Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy has joined thousands of people to celebrate their dads on Father's Day, June 20

The singer took to social media to post a compiled video of the beautiful photos showing moments she shares with her dad

The Jollof on the Jet crooner also revealed that she does everything with and for her father because he is the love of her life

Popular Nigerian singer and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy joined thousands of people around the world who celebrated their fathers on June 20, set aside as Father's Day.

Taking to her Instagram story, the singer put together series of photos showing the moments where she does different things with and for her dad.

DJ Cuppy celebrates father's day with beautiful photos on Instagram Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Daddy's best girl

DJ Cuppy shares a special bond with her billionaire dad and according to her, she does everything with and for him because he is the love of her life.

Some of the things Cuppy does with her dad include travelling, attending business meetings, doing business with him, partying and smashing goals.

Check out the posts below:

Cuppy and her father are goals Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Both father and daughter seem to enjoy each other's company very much as they were all smiles and looked happy to be sharing those moments together.

DJ Cuppy and her dad attend numerous functions together Photo credit: @cuppymusic

DJ Cuppy is totally daddy's girl Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Imade celebrates Father's Day

June 20, 2021, marked Father's Day across the world, and Nigerian singer, David Adeleke who is also known as Davido was celebrated.

His first daughter, Imade Adeleke, took to her Instagram page to share a video montage of some special moments with her dad to mark Father's Day.

In the video, the six-year-old was seen on different occasions, spending time with the Jowo crooner and there was also a video of her on stage with him during one of his show performances.

Source: Legit