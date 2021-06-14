Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City may be on his way to join Premier League giants Chelsea in the transfer window

The Nigerian footballer was in great form last season for Leicester City as they won the FA Cup title

Ndidi is also an important player for the Super Eagles and has featured in 40 games so far for the three-time African champions

Chelsea who are the reigning champions of Europe have been urged to sign Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who is currently playing for Leicester City in England.

This latest development comes following Wilfred Ndidi's superb performances last season for Leicester City in all competitions as they also won the FA Cup beating Chelsea in the final.

Chelsea however did themselves lots of good at the just concluded Premier League season as they won the Champions League with win over Manchester City.

The likes of N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Kovacic were all brilliant in midfield for the Stamford Bridge landlords.

According to the report on Complete Sports citing Football London, Chelsea chiefs have been told what they stance to achieve if they should sign Wilfred Ndidi this summer.

“Another Premier League midfielder that the Blues should look at is Leicester City’s Wilfred Niddi.

“Ndidi has been a revelation since his move to the Foxes, helping propel them into Europe the last two seasons.

“The 24-year-old is unselfish, often sitting right in front of his defenders to offer them protection and allow his more attacking teammates to roam forward, a quality that Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Kai Havertz would reap the rewards from.''

Meanwhile, Wilfred Ndidi has been playing for Leicester City since 2017 and has so far featured in 146 games netting seven goals for the Foxes.

Nigerian football star Wilfred Ndidi. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who currently plays for Premier League side Leicester City posted an adorable photo of himself and daughter chilling in their house in England.

Jaina is the name of Wilfred Ndidi's precious daughter and the Nigerian football star has been in a joyous mood since his wife Fortune delivered in May 2020.

Looking at the photo Wilfred Ndidi posted on his snap-chat, the Nigerian can be seen in an awesome mood with his daughter.

Ndidi is one of the best midfielders in the world considering his superb performances since he started playing for Premier League side Leicester City.

Source: Legit Nigeria